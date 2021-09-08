Rookie’s is bringing its sweet treats to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Rookie’s is bringing its sweet treats to the Hill City.

The new shop is located on Norfolk Avenue, across from Randolph College, off Rivermont Avenue. The grand opening is Friday at 1 p.m.

Owner Holly Nickerson said the shop will offer new options and combinations from their six cookie flavors and 12 ice cream flavors.

“It’s been an adventure for us this year. We went to ice cream school to learn how to make the best possible ice cream. It’s a very simple, six-ingredient base, all-natural, where we can create a really high-quality, high-butterfat, which makes ice cream top-notch,” said Nickerson.

This is the company’s third location, along with its other shops in Roanoke and Forest.