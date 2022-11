DANVILLE, Va. – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Danville, police said.

Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday on Rte. 29, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes.

Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville was the only person in the 2003 Nissan Xterra when the car lost control, flipped and she was ejected, according to police.

Pacheco died at the scene and authorities said there was no indication of driver impairment.