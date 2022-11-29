Rookie’s opens in River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – River Ridge Mall has officially announced a new spot to grab a sweet treat: Rookie’s.

Rookie’s offers different flavors of cookies, homemade ice cream, and signature ice cream sandwiches, officials said.

The dessert shop opened on Black Friday, Nov. 25, and River Ridge leaders said they are excited to have Rookie’s in the shopping center.

“We’re excited to welcome Rookie’s to the property,” said Melissa Faria, general manager at River Ridge. “We hope customers will enjoy their delicious treats while taking a break from holiday shopping.”

Owner of Rookie’s, Holly Nickerson, said she’s excited to carry out their mission.

“We sell the most delicious cookies that are baked fresh daily, and pair them with our own handcrafted ice cream - but what we hope to create are memories that are shared with friends and family! We hope to continue that mission at River Ridge and are looking forward to the experiences we will share with everyone there,” said Nickerson.

The store will be located between Belk and Zales and will be open during shopping center operating hours, leaders said.