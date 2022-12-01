7th Annual Celebration of Lights returns to Riverside Park

The 7th Annual Lynchburg Celebration of Lights Returns to Lynchburg. Join in as the community lights up Riverside Park.

This is a free family-friendly drive-through holiday attraction.

There are a number of different displays and lights from Santa’s Sleigh to a gingerbread house, the Grinch and more.

Special event nights will take place throughout the month. This includes the Grand Illumination Pedestrian Night on Friday, Dec. 2. Visitors can stroll through the lit park and take pictures with each display.

Maggie Mace, the Recreation Services Manager for Lynchburg Parks and Rec says, “I love to see everybody’s faces light up when they see the new displays. I hear stories from families who have been coming for the last few years and how much they look forward to coming each year.”

Other special nights include the Carriage Ride nights, which take place on Dec. 8th and 9th.

You can enjoy the holiday lights at the park from 5 p.m. to 10p .m. until Jan. 1. Looking for more festive fun to get into the holiday spirit? Click here.