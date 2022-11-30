LIST: Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia

Christmas events and parades in Central and Southwest Virginia

Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s time to get into the holiday spirit.

As you and the kiddos start to celebrate the holiday season, there are quite a few events and parades that you’ll want to keep top of mind.

From photos with Kris Kringle himself to Christmas parades and tree lightings, we have a full list of events throughout the region that’ll surely help you and your entire family feel the magic of Christmas.

Amherst

Dec. 2 starting at 6:30 p.m: Amherst Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Mainstreet on Mainstreet

Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m: Handmade Christmas at the ELCM Hope Community Center. While there, you can create ornaments, canvases and other fun crafts. Tickets start at $10.

Bedford County

November 22 to January 6: Bedford Festival of Trees at the Bedford Area Welcome Center. You can view several decorated trees from local businesses and organizations and vote for your favorite tree(s) for $1.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Toys For Kids Christmas Campaign

Dec. 3 at 11 a.m: The is Saturday, Dec. 3 and will begin on College St and Peaks St. For a full route, click The Bedford Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 3 and will begin onCollege St and Peaks St. For a full route, click here.

Blacksburg

Nov. 24 to Jan. 1: Fashion for Evergreens at Virginia Tech at The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center. Stop by the Inn to view 17 beautifully decorated trees and vote for your favorite.

Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m: Annual Parade of Winter Lights Festival in downtown Blacksburg. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect: in downtown Blacksburg. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m: Winter Market on College Avenue 4 to 5:30 p.m: Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Lyric Theatre 5 p.m: Blacksburg Children’s Chorale 5:45 p.m: Tree Lighting on the Henderson Lawn 6 p.m: Tuba Christmas on the Henderson Lawn 7 p.m: Holiday Parade on Main Street



Bland County

Dec. 3 starting at 11:30 a.m: Lineup for the will begin at Bland Elementary School. Lineup for the Bland County Christmas Parade will begin at Bland Elementary School.

Buchanan

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Luminaries - Luminaries will be placed at 3 p.m. and lighting will begin at 5 p.m. Luminaries will be placed at 3 p.m. and lighting will begin at 5 p.m.

Botetourt County

Dec. 2 to Jan. 1: 3rd Annual First Bank Tinsel Trail in the Courthouse Area of Fincastle. At the family-friendly event, you and the kids can experience the holiday magic of several creatively decorated trees. The Tinsel Trail will also be on display throughout December for self-guided tours.

Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m: First Bank will be serving up delicious hot chocolate in front of the courthouse. Plus, your little ones will have a chance to meet The Grinch and the Whos from Whoville.

Dec. 10: Buchanan Christmas Parade in downtown Buchanan. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and will make its way up Mayne Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make a special appearance.

Buena Vista

Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m: at the Buena Vista Fire Department on Sycamore Avenue. Your kiddo can also write a letter to Santa, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., they’ll get the chance to meet him. Buena Vista Christmas Market at the Buena Vista Fire Department on Sycamore Avenue. Your kiddo can also write a letter to Santa, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., they’ll get the chance to meet him.

Campbell County

Dec. 1 at 7 p.m: Brookneal Christmas Parade on Main Street and Wickliffe Avenue. The theme for this year is the 12 Days of Christmas. on Main Street and Wickliffe Avenue. The theme for this year is the 12 Days of Christmas.

Carroll County

Dec. 3: Christmas Parade and Tree Lightning in Hillsville. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect: 5 p.m: Stocking Stuffing 6 p.m: Tree Lighting 7 p.m: The parade will begin in front of the historic courthouse



Danville

Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade

Dec. 8 to Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Community Holiday Light Show in Ballou Park on West Main Street in Ballou Park on West Main Street

Franklin County

Nov. 24 to Dec. 25: at the Franklin County Recreation Park. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day, you and your family can drive through a Christmas wonderland of more than 50,000 sparkling lights. The event is free but donations are accepted. Land of Lights at the Franklin County Recreation Park. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day, you and your family can drive through a Christmas wonderland of more than 50,000 sparkling lights. The event is free but donations are accepted.

Nov. 25 to Dec. 31: “ Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” Trail - This event is similar to the Scarecrow Trail and local businesses, nonprofits and community members come together to create snowmen and then display them throughout downtown and Uptown Rocky Mount. This event is similar to the Scarecrow Trail and local businesses, nonprofits and community members come together to create snowmen and then display them throughout downtown and Uptown Rocky Mount.

Dec. 2 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m: Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas in downtown Rocky Mount. The event will feature the North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus, games and activities for the kids, live music and more. in downtown Rocky Mount. The event will feature the North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus, games and activities for the kids, live music and more.

Galax

Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m: Galax Downtown Christmas Parade ends in Felts Park with Santa photo op

Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m: City of Galax Old Time Appalachian Christmas on Main Street

Grayson County

Dec. 3 from at 3 p.m: Christmas Parade, “A Storybook Christmas.” The parade will start at Food City Plaza and end at the Historic 1908 Courthouse on Main Street. The parade will start at Food City Plaza and end at the Historic 1908 Courthouse on Main Street.

Halifax County

Highlands

Lexington

Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m: Downtown Lexington Christmas Parade on Mainstreet in downtown Lexington on Mainstreet in downtown Lexington

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Montgomery County

Dec. 9 at 6:50 p.m: Christiansburg’s Tree Lighting in Town Square

Dec. 9 at 7 p.m: Christiansburg’s Christmas Parade

Nelson County

Patrick County

Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m: Grand Illumination

Dec. 3 starting at 2 p.m: Patrick County Christmas Parade

Pulaski County

Nov. 24 to Dec. 25: For a full schedule, click DAK Lights 2022 Christmas Show inside Randolph Park in Dublin off I-81 at exit 98.For a full schedule, click here.

Roanoke

Salem

Dec 2: City of in downtown Salem along Main Street, traveling from Shanks to College Ave. The Christmas tree lighting begins at 6 p.m. and the parade at 6:30. City of Salem Christmas Parade in downtown Salem along Main Street, traveling from Shanks to College Ave. The Christmas tree lighting begins at 6 p.m. and the parade at 6:30.

Vinton

Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Vinton Christmas parade - At 6 p.m., the tree lighting will be held at the Vinton Municipal Building. The parade will start at 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 to January 2: at the Vinton War Memorial. Your little one can meet Santa on the following dates: Parade of Christmas Trees at the Vinton War Memorial. Your little one can meet Santa on the following dates: Dec. 6: 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Dec. 10: 9am - 11 a.m. Dec. 17: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Dec. 22: 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.



Know of a holiday event we missed? Email jotey@wsls.com or agraham@wsls.com with relevant information so we can add it to the list!