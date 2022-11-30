LIST: Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia

Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s time to get into the holiday spirit.
As you and the kiddos start to celebrate the holiday season, there are quite a few events and parades that you’ll want to keep top of mind.
From photos with Kris Kringle himself to Christmas parades and tree lightings, we have a full list of events throughout the region that’ll surely help you and your entire family feel the magic of Christmas.
Amherst
- Dec. 2 starting at 6:30 p.m: Amherst Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Mainstreet
- Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m: Handmade Christmas at the ELCM Hope Community Center. While there, you can create ornaments, canvases and other fun crafts. Tickets start at $10.
Bedford County
- November 22 to January 6: Bedford Festival of Trees at the Bedford Area Welcome Center. You can view several decorated trees from local businesses and organizations and vote for your favorite tree(s) for $1.
- Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Toys For Kids Christmas Campaign
- Dec. 3 at 11 a.m: The Bedford Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 3 and will begin on College St and Peaks St. For a full route, click here.
Blacksburg
- Nov. 24 to Jan. 1: Fashion for Evergreens at Virginia Tech at The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center. Stop by the Inn to view 17 beautifully decorated trees and vote for your favorite.
- Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m: Annual Parade of Winter Lights Festival in downtown Blacksburg. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:
- 3 p.m. to 8 p.m: Winter Market on College Avenue
- 4 to 5:30 p.m: Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Lyric Theatre
- 5 p.m: Blacksburg Children’s Chorale
- 5:45 p.m: Tree Lighting on the Henderson Lawn
- 6 p.m: Tuba Christmas on the Henderson Lawn
- 7 p.m: Holiday Parade on Main Street
Bland County
- Dec. 3 starting at 11:30 a.m: Lineup for the Bland County Christmas Parade will begin at Bland Elementary School.
Buchanan
- Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Luminaries - Luminaries will be placed at 3 p.m. and lighting will begin at 5 p.m.
Botetourt County
- Dec. 2 to Jan. 1: 3rd Annual First Bank Tinsel Trail in the Courthouse Area of Fincastle. At the family-friendly event, you and the kids can experience the holiday magic of several creatively decorated trees. The Tinsel Trail will also be on display throughout December for self-guided tours.
- Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m: First Bank will be serving up delicious hot chocolate in front of the courthouse. Plus, your little ones will have a chance to meet The Grinch and the Whos from Whoville.
- Dec. 10: Buchanan Christmas Parade in downtown Buchanan. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and will make its way up Mayne Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make a special appearance.
Buena Vista
- Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m: Buena Vista Christmas Market at the Buena Vista Fire Department on Sycamore Avenue. Your kiddo can also write a letter to Santa, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., they’ll get the chance to meet him.
Campbell County
- Dec. 1 at 7 p.m: Brookneal Christmas Parade on Main Street and Wickliffe Avenue. The theme for this year is the 12 Days of Christmas.
Carroll County
- Dec. 3: Christmas Parade and Tree Lightning in Hillsville. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:
- 5 p.m: Stocking Stuffing
- 6 p.m: Tree Lighting
- 7 p.m: The parade will begin in front of the historic courthouse
Danville
- Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade
- Dec. 8 to Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Community Holiday Light Show in Ballou Park on West Main Street
Franklin County
- Nov. 24 to Dec. 25: Land of Lights at the Franklin County Recreation Park. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day, you and your family can drive through a Christmas wonderland of more than 50,000 sparkling lights. The event is free but donations are accepted.
- Nov. 25 to Dec. 31: “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” Trail - This event is similar to the Scarecrow Trail and local businesses, nonprofits and community members come together to create snowmen and then display them throughout downtown and Uptown Rocky Mount.
- Dec. 2 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m: Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas in downtown Rocky Mount. The event will feature the North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus, games and activities for the kids, live music and more.
Galax
- Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m: Galax Downtown Christmas Parade ends in Felts Park with Santa photo op
- Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m: City of Galax Old Time Appalachian Christmas on Main Street
Grayson County
- Dec. 3 from at 3 p.m: Christmas Parade, “A Storybook Christmas.” The parade will start at Food City Plaza and end at the Historic 1908 Courthouse on Main Street.
Halifax County
- Dec. 2 to Dec. 17: Festival of Trees
- Dec. 2, 4, 9, 10: Lights for Hope
- Dec.3 at 5 p.m: South Boston Christmas Parade
Highlands
- Dec. 3 starting at 5 p.m: 2022 City of Covington Christmas Parade: Christmas Traditions
- 11:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. Story Time with one of Santa’s Elves
- 1:00 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. Polar Express at R/C Covington 3 Theater
- 2:00 p.m. – 4 p.m. Christmas Cookie Decorating
- 3:00 p.m. – 5 p.m. Face Painting
- 3:00 p.m. – 5 p.m. Carolers on Main
- 5:00 p.m: Christmas Parade
- Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m: Covington Gingerbread Workshop
- Dec. 10 at 1 p.m: Iron Gate Christmas Parade
- Dec. 2 at 6 p.m: Clifton Forge Christmas Parade
Lexington
- Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m: Downtown Lexington Christmas Parade on Mainstreet in downtown Lexington
Lynchburg
- Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m: Templeton Holiday Open House - This free event is kicking off the holiday season with refreshments, holiday crafts, music and festive fun.
- Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m: Toys in the Lynchburg Museum Collection - Venture back in time with a toy exhibit this holiday season. Items that will be on display include McWane family paper dolls from around 1900, a toy fire truck and chief’s car and more.
- Starting on Dec. 2: Celebration of Lights at Riverside Park. Light up your Christmas this year with a holiday light attraction. The drive-through event is open to cars from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night, starting on Dec. 2 and lasting up until January 1.
- Dec. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m: Fresh Greens Holiday Wreath at Miller Center. At this event, you can create your very own holiday wreath with fresh greens, berries, ribbon and ornaments. You may bring additional seasonal items if you wish.
- Dec. 3 from 1 to 7 p.m: Hill City Holiday Beerfest at Lynchburg City Armory. The event will feature eight local breweries, 25 craft beers, live music, food trucks and the Holiday Craft Market.
- Dec. 4 at 4 p.m: Lynchburg Christmas Parade in downtown Lynchburg. The parade will start at the Lynchburg City Stadium and end at E.C. Glass High School.
- Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m: Chris Isaak: Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour at the Historic Academy Theatre. Chris Isaak is a platinum-selling and grammy-nominated singer and actor.
- Dec. 6 at 6 p.m: Mandala Tree Ornaments at Templeton Center. You can learn how to decorate tree ornaments from local artist, Darienne Montgomery. All materials will be provided and you must register by Dec. 3. Ticket prices start at $20.
- Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m: Children’s Holiday Festival at the Amazement Square’s Genworth Education Center. You and the kiddos can enjoy a pancake breakfast with Santa, holiday crafts, a coffee and hot chocolate bar and other activities to help you get into the holiday spirit.
- Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m: 3rd Annual Blue Ridge Christmas. During this event, kids can meet and greet Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy a donut and a cup of hot cocoa.
- Dec. 10 starting at 10:30 a.m: Happy Pawlidays at the Miller Center. You and your fur baby can craft paw ornaments, take pictures with Santa Paws and learn an easy recipe for dog treats. This event is only intended for dogs. You must register by Dec. 7.
- Dec. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m: Story Time and Waffles with Santa at the Miller Park Aviary. You and your little one can take part in an interactive storytime, take a picture with Santa and enjoy a yummy waffle bar. You’re encouraged to wear your holiday pajamas. Must register for a time slot by Dec. 14.
Martinsville
- Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m: Santa is coming to Studio 107
- Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m: Uptown Martinsville Tree Lighting
- Dec. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m: Martinsville Speedway’s 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive
- Dec. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m: Ridgeway Christmas Parade & Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Dec. 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast with Santa at the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department
- Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m: Pictures with Santa at the Ground Floor
- Dec. 9 from 5 to 7:30 p.m: Night at the Museum with Santa at the Virginia Museum of Natural History
- Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m: Pet pictures with Santa at the Martinsville Henry County SPCA
- Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m: Storytime and Cookies with Santa at Spencer-Pen Centre
Montgomery County
- Dec. 9 at 6:50 p.m: Christiansburg’s Tree Lighting in Town Square
- Dec. 9 at 7 p.m: Christiansburg’s Christmas Parade
Nelson County
- Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m: Gingerbread House Contest at Bold Rock Hard Cider
- Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m: Massies Mill Christmas Parade
- Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m: The Grinch visits Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department
- Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m: Christmas Parade in Lovingston
- Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m: Christmas at the Orchard at Drumheller’s
Patrick County
- Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m: Grand Illumination
- Dec. 3 starting at 2 p.m: Patrick County Christmas Parade
Pulaski County
- Nov. 24 to Dec. 25: DAK Lights 2022 Christmas Show inside Randolph Park in Dublin off I-81 at exit 98. For a full schedule, click here.
Roanoke
- First three Fridays of December from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m: Roanoke’s Dickens of a Christmas in downtown Roanoke. Here’s a look at what you can expect:
- Dec. 2: Tree Lighting will begin at 6:20 p.m. and will feature live stage performances.
- Dec. 9: The Roanoke Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue and end on Williamson Road.
- Dec. 16: Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest
- Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m: At Hermitage Roanoke’s Festival of the Lights, you can drive through a beautiful array of Christmas lights. The drive-thru celebration is free to the public and will take place at 1009 Old Country Club Rd. Plus, the first 500 kids will be given goodies from Santa Claus.
- Dec. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m: Grandin Village Winterfest
- Dec 3 and Dec. 4: 7th Annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Show at the Berglund Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4.
- Now until Dec. 30: Get into the Christmas spirit at Illuminights this holiday season at Explore Park in Roanoke County. There are 50,000 new lights, new displays and family activities you can enjoy.
- Now until Jan. 1: Fashion for Evergreens in Hotel Roanoke
- Dec. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m: At the 7th Annual Grandin Holiday Lights Extravaganza, you and the whole family can take a stroll or jog through the streets of Grandin and find your favorite festive decorations. Admission is $7.
- Dec. 1-Dec. 3: Chris’s Cocoa & Cookies with Santa at Chris’s Coffee and Custard. Families can enjoy yummy hot cocoa and cookies along with a photo with Santa. On Dec. 2, there will be an event hosted for families with children with special disabilities.
- Dec. 3 to 31: Old Southwest Festival of Lights
- Dec. 9 to Dec. 18: Live Nativity offers an interactive drama tour to explore the story of Jesus’ birth at Shenandoah Baptist Church on Williamson Road.
Salem
- Dec 2: City of Salem Christmas Parade in downtown Salem along Main Street, traveling from Shanks to College Ave. The Christmas tree lighting begins at 6 p.m. and the parade at 6:30.
Vinton
- Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Vinton Christmas parade - At 6 p.m., the tree lighting will be held at the Vinton Municipal Building. The parade will start at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 24 to January 2: Parade of Christmas Trees at the Vinton War Memorial. Your little one can meet Santa on the following dates:
- Dec. 6: 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 10: 9am - 11 a.m.
- Dec. 17: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Dec. 22: 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Know of a holiday event we missed? Email jotey@wsls.com or agraham@wsls.com with relevant information so we can add it to the list!