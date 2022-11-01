Bedford Humane Society announces Pet Photos with Santa

BEDFORD, Va. – Your kids and four-legged friends can get into the Christmas spirit by visiting Santa soon.

On Tuesday, the Bedford Humane Society announced its Pet Photos with Santa event.

Organizers said the first session will be held on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Living Gift in Bedford.

The second session will be held on Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tractor Supply in Bedford.

Each photo is $15, organizers said. After your photo is taken, you’ll get a framed copy, and the photographer will email you an enhanced photo to share.

The humane society will also be selling raffle tickets, jewelry, magnets, t-shirts, and more to support the no-kill adoption fund.

BHS said personalized pet tags will be available at the events for $5 each.