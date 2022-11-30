LIST 🎅: Here’s when Santa Claus is comin’ to your town

Santa Claus is comin’ to town sooner than you might think.

Nothing says Christmas spirit than the good ole St. Nick himself. The jolly fella will be making his way across our region in early December, thanks to fire and rescue departments and volunteer organizations.

The departments must have some pretty good milk and cookies because Santa is surely working hard this holiday season.

Below you can find a list of when Santa will be heading to your neck of the woods unless otherwise noted.

Highlands

Covington Fire Department: Dec. 17

Boiling Springs Fire & Rescue: Dec. 17

Falling Spring Fire Department: Dec. 18

Dunlap Fire & Rescue Department: Dec. 24

Roanoke

Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Department: Dec. 10

Troutville Fire Department: Dec. 10 - Dec. 14, Dec. 17

Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department: Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18

Fincastle Fire Department: Dec. 5 - Dec. 10, Dec. 11

Read Mountain Volunteer Fire & Rescue: Dec. 15 - Dec. 19

Hardy Volunteer Fire Company - Dec. 17, Dec. 18

Franklin County

Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department - Dec. 9 at the Firehouse

Southwest Virginia

Galax Fire Department: Dec. 4 beginning at 2:00 p.m

Know of a Santa Run we missed? Email agraham@wsls.com with relevant information so we can add it to the list!

Find other Christmas events throughout the region here.