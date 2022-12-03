47º

Local News

Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual fundraiser, ‘Pictures with Santa Paws’

The event will be held on Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

You and your four-legged friends can all get into the Christmas spirit this weekend.

ROANOKE, Va. – What better way to celebrate the holidays than pictures with Santa – Santa Paws that is.

This Sunday, the Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting their annual Pictures with Santa Paws.

For just $20, you can get pictures taken with the man in the red suit with you and your furry family members.

The event will be held on Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and all proceeds support the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

“It’s a pretty fun event. We love having pets come out, we’ve had goats come out, and we’ve had cats and dogs come out to get pictures with Santa. And they make great Christmas cards,” said RVSPCA Communications Director, Julie Rickmond.

Reserve a spot for Pictures with Santa Paws here.

