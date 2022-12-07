Roanoke County holds 2022 State of the County Address

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The State of the County Address in Roanoke County touched on education where the school board said their public schools were among the very few that maintained a high level of in-person instruction throughout the pandemic and it paid off.

“The majority of our students did not suffer academic loss when you compare test scores pre-pandemic to post-pandemic, you’ll see the majority of our students have just about returned to their pre-pandemic levels of academic performance, said Roanoke County School Board Chairman David Linden.

The Board of Supervisors attributed much of the county’s growth of the past year to positive economic development achievements.

More than $170 million was invested in projects along with the creation of more than 550 jobs.

Its strategy to reimagine Tanglewood Mall and the 419 corridor continues its vision for the future.

“National retail brands Burlington and Sketchers also revitalized vacant space inside the mall, and two additional outparcels were developed to house Chili’s Bar and Grill and Popeyes that will provide more dining options to visitors,” said Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairman Paul Mahoney.

Mahoney also praised Roanoke County as a premier national destination for outdoor recreation that offers a park system and a variety of amenities for all ages and abilities.

“We must work together to ensure our outdoor programs and facilities meet a changing landscape of recreation trends and the desire for a more healthy lifestyle,” added Mahoney.

The biggest takeaway is that Roanoke County leaders are proud of their accomplishments in 2022 and have their sights set on 2023.