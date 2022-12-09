Bedford County man arrested on child pornography charges

GOODE, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man as part of an ongoing Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Authorities have informed 10 News that 55-year-old Steven Myles Byerly, of Goode, is facing five counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force at 434-534-9521.