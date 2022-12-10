Former Radford police captain charged with use of electronic device to solicit minor

“The men and women of the Radford City Police Department are very disappointed to learn of the arrest of former Captain Chris Caldwell. The charge and allegations against him, if proven true in a court of law, are abhorrent and reprehensible.”

“These accusations against a former employee in no way reflect the professionalism and high standards of the Radford City Police Department. All staff with the Radford City Police Department hold each other to a very high standard and know that if we break the law, we will be held accountable, and those who are willing to tarnish their badge, their oath of office, and the law enforcement code of ethics no longer deserve to wear the badge.”

“The men and women of the Radford City Police Department work daily to protect and serve the members of this community, especially the most vulnerable. We will continue to serve at the highest levels and ensure that Radford continues to be a safe community for all despite the actions of a former employee.”

Radford City Police Chief Jeff Dodson