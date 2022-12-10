44º

LIVE

Local News

Former Radford police captain charged with use of electronic device to solicit minor

Authorities say an investigation was initiated in September

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Radford, Police, Pulaski
Christopher Caldwell, 47, was charged with one felony count of using an electronic device to solicit a minor.

A former Radford City police captain was arrested Saturday by Virginia State Police.

Christopher Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski turned himself in and was charged with one felony count of using an electronic device to solicit a minor.

The Radford City Police Department says they were made aware of the investigation on Sept. 4, and Caldwell was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 6. After being placed on administrative leave, Caldwell resigned.

VSP says an investigation into an allegation made against Caldwell was initiated in early September at the request of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Virginia State Police says Caldwell was released on bond and the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email