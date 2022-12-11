45º

Local News

Three hospitalized after crash in Roanoke County

Authorities responded to the scene around 7 p.m. on Saturday

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Traffic, Roanoke County
WSLS (WSLS)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Roanoke County Saturday, according to police.

Authorities say just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road.

Police say all three hospitalized individuals are in stable condition and at this time their injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities say no alcohol or drug use is suspected by drivers of the vehicles.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of one of the vehicles turned off a side road onto Franklin Road heading the wrong way, resulting in a head-on crash.

Roanoke County Police says the crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email