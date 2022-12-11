Three hospitalized after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Roanoke County Saturday, according to police.

Authorities say just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road.

Police say all three hospitalized individuals are in stable condition and at this time their injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities say no alcohol or drug use is suspected by drivers of the vehicles.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of one of the vehicles turned off a side road onto Franklin Road heading the wrong way, resulting in a head-on crash.

Roanoke County Police says the crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.