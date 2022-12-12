Virginia Tech basketball player visits New River Valley Head Start programs

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – From the court to the classroom, Hokies forward John Camden paid visits to New River Community Action Head Start locations in Blacksburg and Christiansburg on Monday. The preschool programs serve children from at-risk backgrounds.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, just giving back to kids and seeing the smile on their faces ... it’s priceless honestly,” said Camden.

The day tipped off with Camden reading to the kids, then he assisted with passing out snacks, which was definitely a fan favorite.

“You give out a bag of snacks and it’s like the best thing in the world, and just reading to them and just spreading positive energy and giving back to the community,” he added.

The game plan was simple: to give back to the community and be a positive role model.

“I just hope they see that there’s good people in the community and that they want to continue in school as well and go to college and maybe be an athlete like John,” said Leah Hill, Family Service Specialist at NRCA Head Start.

“To follow your passions and chase your dreams, they see someone like me coming back to them, I hope they do the same thing in their future,” added Camden.

The visit was so successful, Camden was asked to sub in – literally.

“We already asked John if he would be a substitute for us so we’re hoping he can come and teach in the classrooms,” said Hill.

For Camden’s first start at head start, you could say the day was a win.