Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer

The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell.

Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge and Bath Counties, parts of Amherst and Augusta Counties and the independent cities of Lexington and Buena Vista. Dedicated to serving those around him, Campbell was also a former state trooper.

Many throughout the state of Virginia are heartbroken by the news. You can read the statement that was posted to his social media platforms in its entirety below:

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Delegate Ronnie Campbell, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Delegate Campbell was a husband, father, grandfather and friend. From his time in the Virginia State Police to his time in the House of Delegates, Ronnie served with honor and relentlessly fought for the best interests of others. While he is no longer with us, he will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone touched by him. The family asks for privacy at this time. Arrangements will be made over the next few days.

Several state leaders are extending their condolences and offering support to those affected by his passing. Their statements can be found below:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Suzanne and I are saddened to learn of Delegate Campbell’s passing.



Ronnie served the Commonwealth he loved in so many ways: as a State Trooper for over two decades, on the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors & School Board, and in the House of Delegates.

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears

House Speaker Todd Gilbert

House Speaker Todd Gilbert

House GOP Leader’s Office

Our entire Caucus is saddened at the passing of our friend and colleague Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

State Senator David Sutterlein