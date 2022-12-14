Salem High School teacher wins $10k grant for STEM courses

SALEM, Va. – A teacher at Salem High School is getting a $10,000 check after winning a grant.

Gary Lupton hopes the funds will help him teach STEM ... the cool way.

He wanted to expand computer science at the high school, so he applied for a grant on code.org.

Now that Lupton has won, he plans to buy more devices so that students can see their computer programs come to life.

“It’s all just happening on the computer, so it’s hard to get that tangible thing,” Lupton said. “Everything from simple robotics to complex stuff so that students from every range in my programming courses can interact with them from the simplest to the most complex.”

Lupton said the new courses include video game development, which he said is a growing field that’s fun too.