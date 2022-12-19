Two Lynchburg apartments struck by gunfire overnight, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

On Dec. 19 at about 12:16 a.m., police were alerted about shots fired in the 1100 block of Early Street.

After arriving at the scene, police found two apartment units that were struck by gunfire and multiple cartridge casings in an alley behind the home.

We’re told residents were home at the time of the incident, but fortunately, no one was hurt.

Investigators say there are likely two suspects, both wearing dark clothing shooting at the residence and striking both apartment homes multiple times. Officials suspect that after the shooting, the suspects fled the scene on foot in the direction of Rivermont Avenue.

LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensic Units responded to assist with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or who has home security cameras in the area around the time of this incident is asked to contact Det. M.P. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.