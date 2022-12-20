Christiansburg man arrested in connection with hit-and-run involving head-on crash with officer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man believed to be involved in two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the 400 block of College Avenue in the Town of Christiansburg to follow up on a crash investigation.

Authorities say 30-year-old Brandon Lee Pigg, of Christiansburg, was wanted for questioning in connection with a hit-and-run that happened on Nov. 9, 2022, on I-81S at the 132-mile marker in Montgomery County.

In the course of the investigation, officers discovered that he was also wanted for a second crash, a felony hit and run that occurred on Nov. 14, 2022, in Jackson, North Carolina, involving a head-on-crash with a police officer.

Virginia State Police called the Christiansburg Police Department for assistance, and upon their arrival, the officers were able to positively identify the male suspect through a window of the residence.

At about 4:30 a.m., VSP Negotiators asked the suspect to exit his home after obtaining a search warrant and fugitive warrant, but a woman told officers he wasn’t there, according to Virginia State Police.

Officers then entered the home with the search warrant and found the suspect hiding in a back bedroom.

In the end, Pigg was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

At this time, charges for the Nov. 9 hit and run are pending, according to authorities.