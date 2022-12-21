WEIGH IN | Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie?

Christmas is just days away, and there’s still one argument we need to solve once and for all: Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie?

This age-old debate comes up at almost every dinner table during the holiday season, with many families (including my own) split on whether the movie can be considered a holiday staple.

The action film was released in 1988, featuring Bruce Willis as police officer John McClane. While visiting his estranged wife on Christmas Eve, he’s faced with the unexpected — his wife and several others were taken hostage by terrorists while at a Christmas party and he has to save them.

While it took place during the holidays, is it truly a Christmas movie?

Let us know your thoughts in the survey below: