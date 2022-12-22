VDOT: Prepare for slick, icy roads Dec. 23 due to frigid temperatures

SALEM, Va. – Falling temperatures just ahead of Christmas Eve are causing concern for many in our region, especially those that plan to hit the roads.

VDOT is warning drivers that the chilly weather around sunrise Friday, Dec. 23, will likely freeze wet roads, creating dangerous driving conditions.

If you plan to head out on the road, VDOT said you should be vigilant and check weather forecasts to adjust, change, or delay travel in the impacted areas – especially if you plan to travel on I-81.

We’re told VDOT crews and contractors will be checking the roads and will treat interstates and primary routes with a mix of chemicals and abrasives, as well as apply crushed stone or sand to secondary routes to provide traction.

As a reminder, VDOT said that roads that appear wet may actually be slick and icy.

Crews said there are three other things to keep top of the mind before you make a trip this holiday season:

Be aware of potentially icy areas such as shady spots and bridges,

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road,

Always wear your seat belt.

To get your car prepped and ready for travel, AAA explained some other ways you can prepare your car for travel, especially for the cold winter months.

To report downed trees or debris in the roadway, you can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by clicking here or call 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623). To check road conditions and traffic, you can visit Virginia 511 online here, call 511, or check the 511 Virginia mobile app.

Download our free weather app for frequent updates on the weather in our region.