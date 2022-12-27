Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport dodges major travel troubles

ROANOKE, Va. – Canceled flights and lost luggage are just some of the problems travelers are facing across the country.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is no exception, but Executive Director, Mike Stewart told 10 News the airport has been lucky in not having too many issues.

“There’s a nightmare going on in a lot of the country with the weather. Especially Southwest airlines is taking the brunt of it,” said Stewart. “We’ve been extremely fortunate.”

Roanoke has experienced a few flight delays, but nothing compared to larger airports.

“When you get that busy and there are any kind of weather disruptions across the country you are going to get some delays and things and that’s about all we’ve seen. We’ve had a couple of delays coming in, a few going out. We had a couple of LaGuardia flights canceled due to New York weather,” said Stewart.

Travelers like Jennifer Nardine have their fingers crossed hoping for a smooth day of travel.

“I’m heading out today on an outbound trip. I got an email saying that my trip was delayed, but then I got another message saying it’s back to the original time so I can work with that,” Nardine said.

Another challenge not unique to people flying into Roanoke is lost luggage.

“We’ve seen that on a number of occasions and seemed to have quite a few when the weather started last week, not unusual,” said Stewart.

Stewart wants to remind people if they have lost luggage to contact the airline – it is the airline’s responsibility to, not the airport’s.