Crews rescue pup from hole in Rockbridge County

Crews were covered in licks from a very excited pup they rescued from a hole (Credit: The Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department)

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Crews in Rockbridge County were covered in licks after rescuing a furry friend from a hole, according to the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department.

On Wednesday, the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control asked Company 2 for Rescue 2 of the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department to come help out with a hunting dog that had fallen into a large hole, crews said.

Crews said that the hunting dog, who was certainly doing what she does best, was very excited to see people coming to her rescue after spending the night in the hole.

Thankfully, we’re told crews were able to quickly bring her back out with no injuries.

Their thanks? Tons of tail wags and licks.

“We often get asked why we risk so much to rescue animals? Our response is, every life matters and we have taken an oath to protect life and property and that’s what we do,” the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department said in a post.