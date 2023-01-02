Woman wanted after escaping police custody, authorities say

Authorities say you shouldn't approach this subject if you locate her.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 40-year-old woman who escaped police custody Monday (Jan. 2) morning.

Authorities say it happened as they were investigating an incident in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Road and confirmed that Crystal Meyers had several active warrants for her arrest.

The sheriff’s office told 10 News she fled on foot to a wooded area and said she is wearing a gray jacket with black boots and has a tattoo on her upper left arm.

Officers are currently searching the area for the woman.

If you see Meyers, do not approach her. Anyone knowing about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dispatch Center at 434-592-9574.

