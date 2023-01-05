Liberty University to send another group for Hurricane Ian disaster relief

Liberty University is preparing to send another group to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The university announced on Wednesday that they are preparing to send a group of 15 students and two leaders to help out with the disaster relief efforts.

The group will be heading to Englewood, Florida on January 8, leaders said.

We’re told the group will remain in Englewood until January 14.

This move is part of Liberty University’s LU Serve Now disaster relief initiative, according to university officials.

It will be the third time that a group from LU Serve Now will be dispatched to the area, LU said. Two teams were sent to Englewood back in Nov. on separate weeks.

While in Englewood, leaders said the group will be cleaning up debris and start rebuilding where they can.

“One of the big goals for trips like this is we want to serve our partner in bringing relief and healing to the homeowners. We just want to serve them well, we want to be a blessing to Samaritan’s Purse and what they’re doing,” LU Serve Director Chad Nelson said.

LU Send trips also give students the opportunities to serve those in need in partnership with organizations such as Samaritan’s Purse.

A member of LU Serve Now, sophomore James Gengaro, said that just going to help isn’t enough - they carry their faith with them.

“As Christians, going and helping out isn’t enough if you’re not mentioning Jesus Christ and the Gospel,” Gengaro said. “I feel like you’re missing out by just helping out for the good cause. I think it’s important to be able to share the Gospel with them and explain why you’re doing it, why you’re motivated to help people like this because if it wasn’t for the Gospel, there really is no point in doing this.”

Officials said LU students will head back to the classrooms on Jan. 16.