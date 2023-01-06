The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke receives $5k donation from InFirst

The Humble Hustle Company receives $5,000 donation from InFirst (Credit: InFirst)

ROANOKE, Va. – InFirst Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke, officials announced Thursday.

The Humble Hustle Company connects diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving, InFirst said.

Recently, we’re told the company’s “Keep Giving Initiative” helped 2,900 kids with back-to-school supplies and provided more than 1,700 to others.

InFirst also announced that they will be partnering with The Humble Hustle Company to offer financial literacy seminars throughout 2023.

Empowerhouse in Fredericksburg also received a $5,000 donation from InFirst, credit union leaders said.