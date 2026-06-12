New River Valley Home Builders Association hosting “Touch-A-Truck” NRV Coloring Contest

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The New River Valley Home Builders Association is inviting young artists in the region to participate in the Touch-A-Truck NRV Coloring Contest.

The free contest gives children the chance to express their creativity, while getting excited about this highly anticipated family-friendly event. Contest winners will be recognized during Touch-A-Truck NRV, and will receive a custom prize pack from the coloring contest sponsor, Forest Design Service.

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“Touch-A-Truck is about creating memorable experiences for families while helping children discover careers they may never have considered,” said Stephanie Bell, Office Manager for Foresight Design Services, member of the Touch-A-Truck committee, and Board Member of the NRVHBA.

The coloring contest is open now, and rules and entry forms can be downloaded from the event website, www.touchatrucknrv.com. Submissions must be uploaded by July 31st, and winners will be announced by August 8th.

This year’s Touch-A-Truck NRV will take place on Saturday, August 15th at Uptown Christiansburg from 10am-3pm. Admission is free for children, and adults are just $5.

The event is horn and siren-free from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Proceeds from this event benefit the Building Futures Foundation, the NRVHBA’s new charitable arm. Learn more about the foundation at www.buildingfutures.org.