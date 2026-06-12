Bicyclist injured after crash involving Lynchburg Public Works vehicle

LYNCHBURG, Va – The Lynchburg Police Department announced that it was investigating a crash that occurred between a City of Lynchburg vehicle and a bicyclist Friday morning.

According to officials, at approximately 10:15 a.m., LPD and the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to the intersection of 13th and Buchanan streets.

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The crash involved an adult man operating a bicycle and a City of Lynchburg Public Works vehicle. The driver of the Public Works vehicle remained on the scene and fully cooperated with law enforcement.

It was determined that the bicyclist did not stop at the stop sign and was issued a summons; the bicyclist was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LPD Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.p3tips.com, via the P3 app on a mobile device, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form.