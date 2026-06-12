Southside Health District asking community’s help to stop measles spread

BUCKINGHAM CO., Va. – The Southside Health District announced Friday that Buckingham County, which borders Halifax County, is experiencing a measles outbreak. The number of cases has been climbing since early May.

The Southside Health District is asking for the community’s help to stop the spread of measles in the area. Health officials are encouraging people to skip large, crowded events in the Buckingham area if they are unvaccinated or if they are experiencing symptoms of measles.

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Currently, the VDH Southside Health District says the Buckingham outbreak has 88 cases.

The VDH issued the following statement: