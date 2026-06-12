Southside Health District asking community’s help to stop measles spread

BUCKINGHAM CO., Va. – The Southside Health District announced Friday that Buckingham County, which borders Halifax County, is experiencing a measles outbreak. The number of cases has been climbing since early May.
The Southside Health District is asking for the community’s help to stop the spread of measles in the area. Health officials are encouraging people to skip large, crowded events in the Buckingham area if they are unvaccinated or if they are experiencing symptoms of measles.
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Currently, the VDH Southside Health District says the Buckingham outbreak has 88 cases.
The VDH issued the following statement:
Vaccination remains the best protection against measles. If you or a loved one has not had two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, contact your healthcare provider or call your local health department to schedule a vaccine appointment today.
To check your immunization status, call your healthcare provider or request records through the VDH Record Request Portal.
If you have been exposed to measles, watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure. If you notice symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. If you need to seek healthcare, call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.
For more information about measles, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/measles/. For additional questions, contact VDH’s Call Center at 877-829-4682 (Option 2), The VDH Call Center is available Monday–Friday (except holidays) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.VDH