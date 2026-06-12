Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke in busiest stretch of year with more than 300 animals in care

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke says it’s in its busiest stretch of the year, with more than 300 animals currently in its care.

The center’s bird room is filled with baby birds from a range of species that require timed feedings. Staff members are also caring for hawks, and multiple owls, some of which are especially vocal.

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The Wildlife Center is also taking in mammals like bobcat kittens, foxes squirrels, opossums and a number of reptiles, including a few large snakes.

Behind the scenes: How a Virginia wildlife center rehabilitates bobcat kittens — and keeps them wild (Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center)

Watch behind the scenes of what it takes to rescue bobcat kittens here.

Chester Leonard, executive director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, said the late spring and summer months bring a steady flow of patients and plenty of unpredictability.

“This is our busiest time of year. We don’t know what’s going to come through the doors right now,” Leonard said. He added the center is seeing “everything from screech owls and barn owls, and songbirds, and maybe mammals, foxes, bobcats, of course, snakes.”

Leonard said the center has admitted more than 1,300 animals so far this year, representing 155 different species.

What to do if you find wildlife

If you find injured or orphaned wildlife, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center says to call the center for guidance at 540-798-9836.

If you get voice mail, you’re asked to leave your name, number(s), location, and brief description of your situation.

There is some basic information and advice here for information on common scenarios until the center can get back to you.

It’s usually best not to feed injured or orphaned wildlife or give it water unless a licensed/experienced wildlife rehabilitator tells you to.

How to help

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is accepting donations to help cover the cost of the kittens’ care. Donations can be made online at swvawildlifecenter.org/make-a-donation or by mailing a check to:

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

5985 Coleman Road

Roanoke, VA 24018

Staffing feeding orphaned birds at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. (WSLS)

Watch more rescue stories

Watch more about the bobcat kittens and other conservation work happening in SWVA in the Emmy nominated 10 News Special Vanishing Voices: Saving Virginia’s Wildlife.