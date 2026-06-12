$85 million investment and 435 new jobs coming to Roanoke

The City of Roanoke has secured a $1 million award from the state’s Industrial Revitalization Fund to support the redevelopment of the former Walker Foundry site.

ROANOKE, Va. – Approximately 435 new jobs are coming to the Roanoke area, thanks to an $85 million investment from RINGANA, an Austrian life sciences company.

RINGANA is set to launch its first U.S. headquarters in Roanoke, bringing hundreds of new jobs to Virginia. The company, known for its skincare and nutritional products, will be located at Blue Ridge Commerce Park near the DayTec Career Center in the 2000 block of Frontage Road NW.

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“RINGANA’s investment in Roanoke is an investment in the future of dynamic advanced manufacturing and workforce opportunities,” Roanoke Mayor Joseph Cobb said. “RINGANA is a creative and environmentally friendly workplace, and their presence will inspire students to consider new pathways to success. We are excited to welcome RINGANA to our city and region.”

The City of Roanoke partnered with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to bring RINGANA to the area. Gov. Abigail Spanberger also approved a $5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help support the project.

“RINGANA’s decision to establish its first U.S. facility in Virginia underscores the Commonwealth’s reputation as a welcoming, premier destination for international investment,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “With our world-class workforce, strong apprenticeship and career training programs, and unwavering commitment to supporting global companies in a global marketplace, Virginia offers the ideal environment for businesses to grow and succeed in the United States. We are excited to welcome RINGANA to Roanoke and look forward to the hundreds of career opportunities this partnership will create for Virginians.”

Learn more about job opportunities at RINGANA’s Roanoke facility here.