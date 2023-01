BLACKSBURG, Va. – Whether its a late-night pick-me-up or a quick dinner, fast food is a staple for many.

College students in particular are passionate about their favorite fast food spots.

A recent study from BrokeScholar breaks down the most popular fast food picks for the nation’s top universities.

According to the study, Virginia Tech’s campus is divided between Firehouse Subs, Jimmy Johns, and Cookout.

So we want to know — which fast food eatery do you prefer?