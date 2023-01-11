State police investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that left one dead in Pulaski County Monday.

Authorities say at 3:34 p.m., police responded to the crash on Route 11 close to a half-mile north of Route 766.

A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was heading north on Route 11 when it crossed the centerline and hit a southbound 2014 Ford Focus, police said.

The driver of the Ford, Garnie East, 90, of Max Meadows was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities.

VSP said the driver of the Mitsubishi, Monic Harder, 31, of Pulaski was transported for treatment of minor injuries.

Authorities say Harder was charged with reckless driving and driver distraction is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.