Dog Bowl Market kicks off 2023 season

ROANOKE, Va. – Black Dog Salvage kicked off its 2023 market season Sunday, Jan. 15 with a little something for everyone.

The Dog Bowl Market is held on the third Sunday of every month.

The event started as a way to connect over COVID-19 and has expanded to more than 100 vendors and artists.

The Floyd County Humane Society even had dogs to adopt on-site.

For some vendors, it’s a way to keep in touch with local customers.

“I was one of the first vendors they invited to be a part of it, and I absolutely love it. In the warmer months, we go outside and the music’s out in the dog bowl area and it’s just a really great community event,” vendor Callie Altman said. “It allows us to connect with our local customers on a monthly basis.”

If you weren’t able to make it Sunday, don’t worry, the market will be back on the third Sunday of February.