Roanoke woman charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Roanoke woman charged for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Chaos (Credit: U.S. District Court)

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman appeared in federal court on Tuesday for her involvement in the U.S. Capitol Riots that happened on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents.

Officials said they received several pieces of video and photograph footage from the events that happened at the U.S. Capitol building and grounds just over two years ago. In the photos and videos, they identified one woman as Casey Tryon-Castro.

Tryon-Castro pushed against police and stole a police riot shield near the entrance of the capitol, court records show.

On Jan. 25, 2021, after Tryon-Castro was identified, authorities said they went to her residence in Roanoke to conduct an interview.

During the interview, we’re told that she was presented with photographic evidence and stated that she was in them.

Agents also said that Tryon-Castro told the crowd to “Push!” during the events on Jan. 6, 2021.

Tryon-Castro appeared in federal court on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, for the following charges, documents show:

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers

Civil disorder

Theft of government property

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings

Tryon-Castro was given a $15,000 unsecured bond, according to the court.