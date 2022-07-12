WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee holds public hearing on 2021 capitol attack

WASHINGTON – The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will hold a hearing regarding their investigation.
The hearing is expected to start at 1 p.m.
Roanoke Fire and EMS says a tractor trailer flipped over on Orange Avenue at 13th Street. The contents of that trailer spilled into Tinker Creek. Roanoke Fire and EMS says west-bound traffic is blocked. Drivers should expect delays or find a different route.
WASHINGTON – The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will hold a hearing regarding their investigation.
The hearing is expected to start at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.