90º

BREAKING NEWS

News

WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee holds public hearing on 2021 capitol attack

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Capitol Chaos, Politics, National
The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will hold a hearing regarding their investigation.

WASHINGTON – The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will hold a hearing regarding their investigation.

The hearing is expected to start at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a content producer in July 2018.

email