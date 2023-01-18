Henry County Industrial Park awarded more than $22 million

The county-owned Industrial Park is receiving grant funding from the governor’s office and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, according to Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Just over $22 million is headed to Henry County’s Commonwealth Crossing Business Center.

The county-owned Industrial Park is receiving grant funding from the governor’s office and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, according to Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner.

Wagoner said the money will go towards grading or flattening out about 93 acres in the park. The graded site will be over 150 acres.

According to Wagoner, smoothing the hills and valleys and adding utilities will get the site ready to attract more industry to the park.

“We put a lot of effort, our community has been all in on economic development for several years now,” Wagoner said. “This will just be another piece of the renaissance in our community for bringing good quality jobs back for our residents.”

Commonwealth Crossing was awarded the second largest grant, $25 million was awarded to the Upper Magnolia Green project in Chesterfield County.