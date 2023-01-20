Salem woman uses credit union funds for personal purchases, faces federal charges, DOJ says

ROANOKE, Va. – The former CEO of the FedStar Federal Credit Union pled guilty to charges after she used credit union funds for personal purchases from 2018 to 2020, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Givens was the CEO of FedStar since 2016, according to the DOJ.

We’re that between 2018 and 2020, Givens used the FedStar credit card and FedStar business Amazon account for personal purchases totaling more than $12,000.

Of those purchases, the DOJ said she bought running shoes, hiking shoes, tickets for sporting events, and electronic devices, among other things.

Authorities said that Givens gave false information to the FedStar Board of Directors and the National Credit Union in an effort to cover up what had actually happened.

On the week of Jan. 9, 37-year-old Kelly Givens of Salem waived her right to be indicted and pled guilty to “a one-count Information charging her with misapplication of credit union funds in excess of $1,000,” according to the DOJ.

Officials said she is now facing a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison, and or a fine of up to $250,000.