Several guns stolen from home in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Several guns were stolen from a home in Campbell County Monday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they received a call in reference to a breaking and entering in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road.

The home was broken into between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office said no there is no further information at this time.

Contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 if you have any information on this case.