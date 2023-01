(Evan Vucci, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about Ukraine on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at about 12 p.m.

This comes as the White House has decided to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine, which would be a major step in providing offensive capabilities to that country.

Lester Holt will anchor and will be joined by Kristen Welker from the White House and Courtney Kube from the Pentagon.

