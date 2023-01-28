Jan. 28 is International Data Privacy Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Data Privacy Day (known in Europe as Data Protection Day) is an international event that occurs every year on 28 January.

The purpose of Data Privacy Day is to raise awareness and promote privacy and data protection best practices. It is currently observed in the United States, Canada, Nigeria, Israel and 47 European countries.

Tulane Professor of Homeland Security Robert Allen shares tips which include do not open random emails from people you don‘t know.

Watch the clip below for more information.