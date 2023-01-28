45º

Local News

Jan. 28 is International Data Privacy Day

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: data, privacy, tips

ROANOKE, Va.Data Privacy Day (known in Europe as Data Protection Day) is an international event that occurs every year on 28 January.

The purpose of Data Privacy Day is to raise awareness and promote privacy and data protection best practices. It is currently observed in the United States, Canada, Nigeria, Israel and 47 European countries.

Tulane Professor of Homeland Security Robert Allen shares tips which include do not open random emails from people you don‘t know.

Watch the clip below for more information.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Duke Carter returned to 10 News in January 2022.

email

facebook