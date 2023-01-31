Southeast Roanoke home deemed total loss after evening fire

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:

A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke, crews said.

The call came in at 6:21 p.m., according to crews at the scene.

No injuries were reported and the house was vacant at the time of the fire, authorities said.

13th Street SE was closed at Morton Avenue because of the fire, according to Roanoke FireEMS.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are currently responding to a house fire in Southeast Roanoke.

13th Street SE is currently closed at Morton Avenue because of the fire, which has been marked under control, according to Roanoke FireEMS.

