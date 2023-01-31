Virginia Military Institute students donate to Lexington, Rockbridge County schools

LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute students are giving back to local schools.

The rats, also known as freshmen, gathered over 700 school supplies to donate to kids in need at Lexington City and Rockbridge County Schools.

The donation was a part of their “Rat Unity” event. They started collecting supplies in December.

“We come together,” said Cameron Cavanaugh, first classman. “Try to emulate what we can do to be the best people in the world, the best cadets here at VMI and to go make a difference in the world.”

They made stops at Central Elementary School and Waddell Elementary.

“A lot of the surrounding area and town, they’re very big supporters of VMI,” said Andrew Kohan, a VMI rat. “So, giving what we can back, when we can, you know, it’s crucial. What goes around comes around.”