64-year-old man dead after Charlotte County crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – A 64-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County on Jan. 23, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash happened at 6:09 p.m. on Tobacco Hill Road just south of Buffalo Creek Lane.

A 2001 Ford F-150 was heading south when it ran off the left side of the road and flipped, police said.

We’re told the driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Dennis Burwell of Drakes Branch died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.