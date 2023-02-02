45º

LIVE

Local News

Leesville Road Elementary School dismisses students early due to odor

After investigating further, school officials said it was an unauthorized, over-the-counter carpet spray

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Campbell County, Campbell County Public Schools, Education, Schools

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va.UPDATE:

Robert Johnson, Campbell County Schools Superintendent, said the “unidentifiable odor” that caused Leesville Road Elementary School students to be released early on Thursday was a chemical smell coming from a carpet spray.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school closed for the rest of the day on Thursday, with bus riders being taken home at 11:30 a.m., according to school leaders.

The spray, which was unauthorized and bought over-the-counter, was used by a staff member on a classroom’s carpet, Johnson said.

The building is now being ventilated and officials say they plan to open the school on Friday as scheduled.

ORIGINAL STORY

Leesville Road Elementary School in Campbell County will be letting students out early Thursday due to an ‘unidentifiable odor,’ school officials say.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school will be closed for the rest of the day and bus riders will be taken home at 11:30 a.m.

If your kid is a car rider, you’re asked to pick them up from school using typical procedures.

According to Campbell County Public Schools, HVAC technicians are currently at the school, working to pinpoint the odor and determine if the building is safe.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email