Leesville Road Elementary School dismisses students early due to odor

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:

Robert Johnson, Campbell County Schools Superintendent, said the “unidentifiable odor” that caused Leesville Road Elementary School students to be released early on Thursday was a chemical smell coming from a carpet spray.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school closed for the rest of the day on Thursday, with bus riders being taken home at 11:30 a.m., according to school leaders.

The spray, which was unauthorized and bought over-the-counter, was used by a staff member on a classroom’s carpet, Johnson said.

The building is now being ventilated and officials say they plan to open the school on Friday as scheduled.

Leesville Road Elementary School in Campbell County will be letting students out early Thursday due to an 'unidentifiable odor,' school officials say.

If your kid is a car rider, you’re asked to pick them up from school using typical procedures.

According to Campbell County Public Schools, HVAC technicians are currently at the school, working to pinpoint the odor and determine if the building is safe.