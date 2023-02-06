The new strategy to keep your kids safe from online predators

We are working for you on ways to keep our kids and our families safe from online predators.

ROANOKE, Va. – Online predators are everywhere, and they’re after our kids. There are 500,000 online predators active each day, according to the Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center.

“We want people to take it serious. We want them to know that predators are out there. They are looking for these kids,” said Vicki Johnson, who’s seen what happens when a cyber predator strikes. Her daughter was brutally raped after being taken from a Virginia neighborhood.

The way children are learning about being safe online is also changing drastically, thanks to a local organization.

