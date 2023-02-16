South Salem Elementary School student crowned spelling bee champ

SALEM, Va. – Salem City Schools crowned its spelling bee champion on Wednesday morning.

Charlotte Bain, a fifth-grader at South Salem Elementary School, won the contest with the word “bedlam.”

The competition started with five spellers from Salem’s elementary schools and middle school. They spelled words for 15 rounds before reaching the championship round.

Turner Hall, a fifth-grader at West Salem Elementary, was the runner-up.

10 News’ Brittny McGraw served as the pronouncer for the event at Andrew Lewis Middle School.