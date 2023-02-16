52º

Local News

South Salem Elementary School student crowned spelling bee champ

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Brittny McGraw, Anchor

Tags: South Salem Elementary School, Salem, Education

SALEM, Va. – Salem City Schools crowned its spelling bee champion on Wednesday morning.

Charlotte Bain, a fifth-grader at South Salem Elementary School, won the contest with the word “bedlam.”

The competition started with five spellers from Salem’s elementary schools and middle school. They spelled words for 15 rounds before reaching the championship round.

Turner Hall, a fifth-grader at West Salem Elementary, was the runner-up.

10 News’ Brittny McGraw served as the pronouncer for the event at Andrew Lewis Middle School.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

You can watch Brittny during the week anchoring the 5, 7 and 11 p.m. newscasts on WSLS 10 and reporting on news that matters to you.

email

facebook

twitter