Radford City Superintendent Rob Graham named Region VII Superintendent of the Year

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Superintendent Robert F. Graham has been chosen as the Region VII Superintendent of the Year.

Graham has served as superintendent for eight years and is being recognized for his unwavering commitment to creating a school environment where there is “Excellence in Education, Every Student, Every Day.”

Under his leadership, Radford City School has been named an Excellence in Workforce Readiness school division, the only division with an enrollment of 5,000 or less to receive the top honor.

In addition to this, the school division has also been recognized as a School Division of Innovation, Project Lead the Way Distinguished Schools and VHSL National Guard Cup recipient in Academics (1st place) and Athletics (3rd place) for the 2021-2022 school year.

School leaders say Graham has played an integral role in creating the Region VII Virtual Academy; thus, ensuring that millions of state dollars remain in Region VII.

“Mr. Graham is extremely deserving of this recognition as his vision of ‘Excellence in Education, Every Student, Every Day’ is on display daily not only in Radford City Schools but also in Region VII,” said a fellow Region VII superintendent.

Now, Graham has a chance to go up against seven other Virginia Superintendents to be named the Virginia Superintendent of the Year.

The Virginia Superintendent of the Year will be announced at the Annual VASS Spring Conference on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Hotel Roanoke.