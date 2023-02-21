Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli coming to Roanoke Valley

It’s in the shop getting the final parts installed, and the family hopes to get it up and running in a month or so.

DALEVILLE, Va. – A beloved Daleville bagel shop is expanding.

Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli has announced they’re starting a food trailer.

Manager Anson DeGeorgis said the truck is licensed to operate in Salem, and they’re planning to bring the truck to Roanoke and the county as well.

It’s something he said customers who aren’t as close by will be really excited about.

“They’ll always say that’s a long drive,” DeGeorgis said. “A lot of people will be able to get out there and get the bagels instead of having to drive all the way out here.”