Governor Youngkin recognizes 2022 Governor’s Fire Service Awards recipients

(John C. Clark, Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Youngkin announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Fire Service Awards on Wednesday, recognizing two recipients from our region.

The awards honor excellence in Virginia’s fire service and are facilitated by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs in collaboration with the Virginia Fire Services Board.

The recipients were announced at the annual Virginia Fire Chiefs Association Expo and Symposium in Virginia Beach.

Recipients recognized from our region include:

Virginia Firefighter of the Year: James Parker, Town of Bedford Fire Department

Excellence in Virginia Fire Service Training: Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy in Franklin, Henry, and Patrick counties

“I am proud to honor these remarkable fire service professionals,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We celebrate and thank these first responders and support staff for their extraordinary contributions to the Commonwealth.”