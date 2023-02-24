Two dead after two separate crashes in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Two men have passed away following two separate crashes on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

Officials say the first crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on Route 58 and involved three vehicles.

According to VSP, 45-year-old Kenneth Adkins, of Danville, was driving in a 2009 Mack and went to make a right turn onto Route 734. He was then hit by Charles I. Roberts, 50, of Danville, who was driving a 2012 Honda Accord, police said. After this, Roberts continued into the median and hit the guardrail and was hit by 36-year-old Marquis Jaheel Younger, who was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger.

The Virginia State Police has confirmed that both Adkins and Roberts were wearing their seat belts and were not hurt in the incident. Younger wasn’t wearing his seat belt and did not make it, according to authorities.

The second crash happened about 12 hours later on Route 726 and involved two vehicles, according to authorities.

We’re told 81-year-old George Lee Reaves, of Ringgold, was driving north on Route 726 and didn’t yield the right-of-way. That’s when he was hit by 21-year-old Robbie L. Richardson, Jr., who was driving south on Route 729, police said.

VSP reports that Reaves was wearing his seat belt and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Richardson, who was wearing his seat belt, was not injured, according to police.

Both crashes remained under investigation.