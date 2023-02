Lynchburg Police confirm one person was seriously injured after a shooting in the 1400 Block of Monroe St.

LYNCHBURG, Va, - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1400 Block of Monroe Street Friday night.

Officers say they responded to the scene for a reported shooting incident at 10:05 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they found one person with serious injuries. The victim was then transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital by emergency crews.

LPD confirms there is no threat to the public and this remains an ongoing investigation.